Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 233.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

