Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vroom (VRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.