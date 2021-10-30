W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE WPC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.11. 1,198,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,262,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

