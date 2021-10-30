Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 59.2% in October

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $6.01 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

