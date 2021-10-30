Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 635,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.02 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

