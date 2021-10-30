Warburg Research Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.50 ($87.65).

Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €73.80 ($86.82) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a one year high of €80.90 ($95.18). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.48.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

