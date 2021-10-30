Warburg Research Reiterates “€153.80” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.20 ($170.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV stock opened at €216.00 ($254.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a one year high of €218.50 ($257.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.67.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.