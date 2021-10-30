Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WB. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Weibo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $13,932,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

