Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $44.33. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 14,491 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.