Westamerica Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.76 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

