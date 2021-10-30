Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.