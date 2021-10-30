Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

