WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $62.03.
WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
