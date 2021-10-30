WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

