WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $468-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.57.

Shares of WEX traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 947,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

