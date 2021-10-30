WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.810-$9.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.WEX also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.81-9.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Truist reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.98. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.