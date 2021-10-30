WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $468-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.58 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.57.

WEX stock traded down $11.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 947,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

