Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSKYU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $15,599,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $15,529,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

