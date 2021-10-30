Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $6,129,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $1,689,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $17,408,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

