Whitebox Advisors LLC Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

