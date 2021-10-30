Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.89.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.43 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.31 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

