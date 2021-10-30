Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.88 million during the quarter.

