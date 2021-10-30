William Blair Weighs in on TransUnion’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of TRU opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,027,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

