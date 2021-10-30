Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,222 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $55,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $242.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

