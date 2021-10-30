WINkLink (WIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $880.93 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $634.88 million and approximately $880.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,813.56 or 1.00600097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.73 or 0.06930975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00023561 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

