Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MRWSY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

