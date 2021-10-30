Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WWW stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.