Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $775,399.48 and $65,853.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,735.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.34 or 0.06996535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00308069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.87 or 0.00945759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00085345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.47 or 0.00425147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00262176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00243710 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

