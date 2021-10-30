Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. Worldline has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.86.

WRDLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

