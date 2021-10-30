WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$167.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.36. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.68 billion and a PE ratio of 50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.4661075 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 45.13%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

