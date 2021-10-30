Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.