YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Reaches $8.86 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.