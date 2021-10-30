Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,141,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

