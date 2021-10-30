Yellow Road Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $137,476.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.44 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.17 or 0.06961616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

