Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,798,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 928,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 443,708 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.