YVS.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,945.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $320,312.36 and approximately $65,945.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,471 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.