Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 417,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

