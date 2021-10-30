Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 417,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

