Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to announce sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

