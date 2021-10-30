Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. First Community posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Community has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

