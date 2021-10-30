Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $420.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $429.00 million. NOW reported sales of $326.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

DNOW opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $798.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

