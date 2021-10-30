Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 93,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,129. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

