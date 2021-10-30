Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.82 Million

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $554.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $116.09. 614,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,477. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.