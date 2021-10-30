Zacks: Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report $469.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.58 million and the highest is $476.22 million. Plantronics reported sales of $484.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

POLY opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Plantronics news, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

