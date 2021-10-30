Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. Endava reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $158.46. 129,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $159.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

