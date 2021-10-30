Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 227,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.