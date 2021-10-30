Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTT. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 471,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

