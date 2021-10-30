Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

