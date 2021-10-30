Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

G opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 72,009 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genpact by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genpact by 154.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 57,079 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 40.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

