Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

