Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of SAL opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

