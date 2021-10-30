Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

